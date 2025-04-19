Q4 Earnings Next Week: Reliance, HUL, Maruti, HCL Tech Among 80+ Companies To Report Quarterly Results

India is bracing for a crucial week as over 80 listed companies are set to release their Q4 FY25 earnings between April 21 and April 26.

The lineup includes corporate heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki , Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, and Nestlé India, among others.

Apart from financial performance, some of these companies are also expected to declare final dividends for the fiscal year.



April 21 (Monday): Earnings Kick Off with Tata Investment Corp, Alok Industries

More than 10 companies will report results on April 21. Key names include:

Tata Investment Corporation

Alok Industries

Aditya Birla Money

Lotus Chocolate Company

April 22 (Tuesday): HCL Tech, Havells, Waree Energies to Report

At least a dozen firms are lined up on Tuesday. Major players include:

HCL Technologies

Havells India

Waaree Energies

Tata Communications

AU Small Finance Bank

M&M Financial Services

Cyient DLM

Delta Corp

Vardhman Special Steels

April 23 (Wednesday): LTIMindtree, Dalmia Bharat Among 20+ Firms

More than 20 companies are poised to unveil their Q4 results, including major firms. Earnings season heats up midweek with:

LTIMindtree

Dalmia Bharat

Syngene International

Rallis India

Tata Teleservices ( Maharashtra )

Tips Music

Thyrocare

Den Networks

April 24 (Thursday): HUL, Axis Bank, Nestlé India Headline a Packed Day

April 24 is set to be jam-packed with earnings announcements from over 20 major companies unveiling their Q4 results.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Axis Bank

Nestlé India

SBI Life Insurance

Tech Mahindra

Persistent Systems

MphasiS

L&T Technology Services

Laurus Labs

Cyient

Kirloskar Pneumatic

NELCO

Read More

Dividend, Stock Split Next Week: Muthoot, Sanofi, Huhtamaki Among 5 to Watch – Check Record Date



April 25 (Friday): Reliance, Maruti, L&T Finance in Focus

Nine companies are set to announce their Q4 results on April 25th, including major players like Reliance, and Maruti Suzuki. Here's a look at all the key companies.

Reliance Industries

Maruti Suzuki

L&T Finance Holdings

Poonawalla Fincorp

Shriram Finance

Tata Technologies



April 26 (Saturday): IDFC First Bank, MRPL Wrap Up the Week

Saturday sees Q4 announcements from:

IDFC First Bank

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL)

SBFC Finance

India Cements

Ugro Capital