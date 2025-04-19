Q4 Earnings Next Week: Reliance, HUL, Maruti, HCL Tech Among 80+ Companies To Report Quarterly Results

Updated April 19th 2025, 12:43 IST
India is bracing for a crucial week as over 80 listed companies are set to release their Q4 FY25 earnings between April 21 and April 26.
The lineup includes corporate heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki , Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, and Nestlé India, among others.
Apart from financial performance, some of these companies are also expected to declare final dividends for the fiscal year.
April 21 (Monday): Earnings Kick Off with Tata Investment Corp, Alok Industries
More than 10 companies will report results on April 21. Key names include:
Tata Investment Corporation
Alok Industries
Aditya Birla Money
Lotus Chocolate Company
April 22 (Tuesday): HCL Tech, Havells, Waree Energies to Report
At least a dozen firms are lined up on Tuesday. Major players include:
HCL Technologies
Havells India
Waaree Energies
Tata Communications
AU Small Finance Bank
M&M Financial Services
Cyient DLM
Delta Corp
Vardhman Special Steels
April 23 (Wednesday): LTIMindtree, Dalmia Bharat Among 20+ Firms
More than 20 companies are poised to unveil their Q4 results, including major firms. Earnings season heats up midweek with:
LTIMindtree
Dalmia Bharat
Syngene International
Rallis India
Tata Teleservices ( Maharashtra )
Tips Music
Thyrocare
Den Networks
April 24 (Thursday): HUL, Axis Bank, Nestlé India Headline a Packed Day
April 24 is set to be jam-packed with earnings announcements from over 20 major companies unveiling their Q4 results.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)
Axis Bank
Nestlé India
SBI Life Insurance
Tech Mahindra
Persistent Systems
MphasiS
L&T Technology Services
Laurus Labs
Cyient
Kirloskar Pneumatic
NELCO
April 25 (Friday): Reliance, Maruti, L&T Finance in Focus
Nine companies are set to announce their Q4 results on April 25th, including major players like Reliance, and Maruti Suzuki. Here's a look at all the key companies.
Reliance Industries
Maruti Suzuki
L&T Finance Holdings
Poonawalla Fincorp
Shriram Finance
Tata Technologies
April 26 (Saturday): IDFC First Bank, MRPL Wrap Up the Week
Saturday sees Q4 announcements from:
IDFC First Bank
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL)
SBFC Finance
India Cements
Ugro Capital
What to Expect
Market participants will be closely watching for commentary on FY26 guidance, margin outlook, and demand trends across sectors such as IT, auto, FMCG, and BFSI. Some firms may also declare final dividends, as hinted in their regulatory filings.
