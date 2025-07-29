HDFC Bank Service Down Today? Here’s What You Should Know

Whether it’s checking your balance, transferring funds, or paying bills on the go, this update is for you. HDFC Bank has announced a temporary six-hour downtime for its “All New HDFC Bank App (Early Access)” as part of scheduled maintenance tonight. If you have any important transactions planned late in the evening or early morning, it’s best to act now.



The bank is upgrading its systems to improve overall performance, but during the maintenance window, you won’t be able to access the mobile app. So, if you’re one of the millions who use it for quick, round-the-clock services, take note.





Are you someone who relies on HDFC Bank’s mobile app for everyday banking?



The maintenance window begins at 10:00 PM IST on July 29, 2025, and continues until 4:00 AM IST on July 30, 2025. During this period, users will not be able to access the All New HDFC Bank App.



In its official communication to customers, the bank stated: "Dear Customer, To enhance your banking experience, we are undergoing essential system maintenance from 29th July 2025, 10:00 PM IST to 30th July 2025, 04:00 AM IST (6 hours)."