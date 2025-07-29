Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Green, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Electronics, GAIL, Torrent Pharma Among Key Movers on July 29

Indian benchmark indices closed lower on Monday as weak global signals, profit-booking, and earnings disappointments weighed on investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 150 points or 0.63% to 24,680, while the BSE Sensex slumped 570 points or 0.70% to settle at 80,890.



As markets gear up for Tuesday’s trade, a host of companies across sectors—from renewables and pharmaceuticals to banking and infrastructure—have reported quarterly earnings or announced major developments. Here are the stocks to watch today that are likely to drive market activity on July 29.



Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) delivered an impressive performance in Q1FY26, reporting a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at ₹824 crore, compared to ₹629 crore in the same quarter last year. The surge was attributed to higher power supply revenues, expanded renewable capacity, and robust energy sales.



Revenue from operations rose by an identical 31% to ₹3,312 crore from ₹2,528 crore YoY. The company’s operational capacity jumped 45% YoY to 15.8 GW, reflecting its aggressive push in the clean energy sector.

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted an 11% YoY growth in revenue at ₹3,178 crore for Q1FY26, up from ₹2,859 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 14% to ₹1,032 crore, with an operating margin of 32.5%.

The company absorbed a one-time acquisition-related expense of ₹15 crore but maintained a healthy 76% gross margin.



IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank reported a steep 68% decline in net profit for Q1FY26 at ₹684 crore, weighed down by deteriorating asset quality and elevated provisions. In the previous quarter, the private lender had reported a massive ₹2,236 crore loss due to discrepancies in its derivatives book.



Bharat Electronics

Navratna PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) reported a 22.47% YoY rise in consolidated net profit at ₹969.05 crore, up from ₹791.28 crore in Q1FY25. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹4,439.74 crore, up 4.62%, with total income reaching ₹4,603 crore.



GAIL India

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) reported a 30.77% YoY decline in net profit at ₹1,886 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹2,723.98 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue remained strong at ₹34,768 crore.



PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech emerged as the L1 bidder for a ₹2,956.66 crore mining services contract floated by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Bilaspur. The scope of the Gevra OCP expansion project in Chhattisgarh includes overburden removal, coal extraction, and transportation.



Waaree Energies

Solar module maker Waaree Energies posted a sequential rise of 20.3% in Q1FY26 net profit at ₹745 crore, up from ₹619 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA surged 73.4% to ₹997 crore, thanks to improved efficiency and cost controls.

ONGC & Reliance Industries

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), BP Exploration (Alpha), and Reliance Industries (RIL) have signed a joint operating agreement to explore Block GS-OSHP-2022/2 under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round 9.



KEC International

KEC International posted a 42.3% YoY rise in net profit to ₹125 crore for Q1FY25. Revenue grew 11.3% to ₹5,023 crore, driven by strong performance across civil, transmission, and railways segments.



Results to Watch Today (July 29)

Investors should also keep a close watch on earnings from heavyweights and midcaps scheduled for release today. Key names include:

Larsen & Toubro

NTPC

Asian Paints

Amber Enterprises

Bank of India

Jubilant Pharmova

Happiest Minds

Deepak Fertilisers

Star Health

Triveni Engineering

Varun Beverages

Piramal Enterprises

Welspun Corp

GMR Airports

Dilip Buildcon

International Gemmological Institute India

These earnings could significantly influence sector-specific sentiment and broader index direction.



SME Listing Today

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants is set to debut on the SME platform today. Market participants may look for listing gains as SME IPOs continue to draw investor attention amid a broader rally in smaller-cap segments.





Read More - NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days in August 2025