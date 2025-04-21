HDFC Bank Share Price: Brokerages Turn Bullish As Q4 FY25 Net Profit Rises 6.6% – Check Target

HDFC Bank is back in focus as investor sentiment strengthens around India’s largest private sector lender. | Image: Pexels

HDFC Bank Share Price Target 2025: HDFC Bank is back in focus as investor sentiment strengthens around India’s largest private sector lender. With strong momentum in the banking sector and renewed optimism around its future growth, the stock has caught the attention of analysts and investors alike.

Leading brokerages have turned positive on the bank, revising their target prices upward and reiterating a bullish stance.

This renewed optimism is backed by a number of encouraging developments. Analysts are impressed with the bank’s steady financial performance and believe it is well-positioned for long-term growth.

HDFC Bank Share Price Today

At 11 am, HDFC Bank shares were trading at Rs 1,923.50, up 0.89% from the previous close. The stock reached a new 52-week high of Rs 1,950.00 earlier in the day, reflecting the strong confidence investors are placing in its prospects.

HDFC Bank Q4FY25 Highlights

HDFC Bank reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY 2024–25 on Saturday. The bank posted a 6.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 17,616 crore.

Interest income rose to Rs 77,460 crore from Rs 71,473 crore a year earlier, highlighting robust growth in core banking operations. Total income stood at Rs 89,488 crore for the quarter.

While the bank’s asset quality saw slight pressure, with gross NPAs increasing to 1.33% from 1.24% and net NPAs rising to 0.43% from 0.33%, its capital adequacy ratio remained healthy at 19.6%.

The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 22 per equity share. On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 6.8% to Rs 18,835 crore.

HDFC Bank Share Price Target

Brokerage firms, including Axis Securities, Jefferies, CLSA, and Macquarie, have all updated their price targets, showing confidence in the bank’s fundamentals, balance sheet strength, and earnings potential. Following the results, Axis Securities raised its target price to Rs 2,205, Jefferies to Rs 2,340, CLSA to Rs 2,200, and Macquarie to Rs 2,300. All of them have maintained a “Buy” or “Outperform” rating.