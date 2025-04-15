HDFC Bank Shares Rally 4%, Near 52-Week High Ahead of Q4 Results

The shares in HDFC Bank saw a steep jump on Monday, rising almost 4% on intraday trade to Rs 1,869.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This jump brings the stock to a very close distance to its 52-week high of Rs 1,880.00 recorded on December 9, 2024.

HDFC Bank: Share Price Today



The Share Price of HDFC Bank is Rs 1,863.00 as of April 15, 2025, 2:58 PM IST. The previous closing was recorded at Rs 1806.60 whereas the opening price was Rs 1870.15.

Today's high was recorded at Rs 1987.90 and today's low was around Rs 1854.45. The market capital of the company is Rs 14,25,608.90 Lakh Crore.



Key Drivers Behind the Rally

The significant increase in HDFC Bank's share price coincides with the bank cutting its savings account interest rate by 25 basis. The strategic move is seen as a step to improve the bank's net interest margins, hence possibly improving profitability.

Furthermore, the overall market also showed an upward trend, with the NSE Nifty50 index rising by 2.1% to 23,308.05. The HDFC Bank's performance was key to this upward trend, adding around Rs 38,000 crore to its market capitalization, which currently sits at Rs 14.30 trillion

Analyst Insights and Market Outlook

Market analysts credit the rally in the stock for a mix of reasons, such as the bank's forward-looking interest rate adjustments and positive market sentiment. The decline in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) holding below 55% has also provided opportunities for higher passive fund inflows, further enhancing investor confidence.

Analysts, such as Goldman Sachs, have hiked price targets, predicting up to 23% potential upside based on robust earnings momentum and favourable catalysts. The company has a 'Strong Buy' rating from 31 of 37 analysts, with a median target price of Rs 1,984.98, indicating growth prospects.