HDFC Bank Stock Up 1% Today - Here’s Why Investors Are Watching July 19 Closely

The shares of the private lender HDFC Bank gained more than 1% on Wednesday as the bank announced that its board will consider a special dividend and bonus issue along with its results for the fourth quarter later this week.

HDFC Share Price Today

The shares of HDFC Bank rose as much as 1.33% to Rs 2,021.90 per equity share on the BSE.

At 11:00 am on Wednesday, the bank's shares were trading at Rs 2,005.10 apiece, marginally up by 0.49% as compared to the previous close of Rs 1,995.30 per scrip on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Board Meeting

The bank in a stock exchange filing informed that the board of directors are scheduled to attend a meeting on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in order to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The HDFC Bank board will also consider the proposal for the declaration of a Special Interim Dividend on the equity shares for the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

Additionally, the bank will also consider the issue of bonus shares in line with the applicable provisions and this will be subject to the approval of shareholders of the bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing on July 16, 2025.

HDFC Bank Dividend History

The largest private sector bank in India, HDFC Bank had previously declared a dividend of Rs 22 per share on June 27, 2025.

Before this, the bank had issued a final dividend of Rs 19.50 per share on May 10, 2024 and Rs 19 per share on May 16, 2023, as per BSE data.