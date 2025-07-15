'RDX Inside BSE?' Bomb Threat Email Sends Shockwaves Through Dalal Street — What We Know So Far

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has received a bomb threat claiming that four RDX IED bombs were planted in its tower building, a threatening email said.

According to the threat mail, these bombs will explode at 3 pm.

Who Sent The Email?

An email ID with the name "Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan" sent the email, prompting immediate security action.

BSE officials have alerted the police as soon as they received the threat, after which the bomb squad teams and local police units swiftly reached the location and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.

According to the Mumbai police, "Nothing suspicious was found," ANI posted in a statement on X.

"A case has been registered against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS, and further investigation has been initiated," the statement further added.

BSE Sensex

The BSE SENSEX is an Indian free-float market-weighted stock market index of 30 well-established and financially sound companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.