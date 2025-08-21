HDFC Bank System Maintenance Alert: Which Services Will Be Affected?

Updated 21 August 2025 at 15:05 IST
HDFC Bank has informed all its customers that some of its customer care services, which also include chat banking on WhatsApp and SMS banking will be unavailable for certain periods of time on August 22, 2025 and August 23, 2025.
India's largest private lender is conducting essential an essential system maintenance to enhance its banking experience for its customers and hence some services will be impacted.
Several services of HDFC Bank will not be available starting from August 22, 2025, 11:00 pm IST to August 23, 2025, 6:00 am IST for 7 hours.
Customer care services like phone banking IVR, email, and social media, chat banking on WhatsApp, and SMS banking will be unavailable, except for the toll-free number for hot listing accounts and cards, during this period.
While the above services will not be available for customers of HDFC Bank, one can still continue banking transactions during this period using phone banking agent services, HDFC Bank net banking, HDFC Bank mobile banking, PayZapp, and MyCards.
HDFC's internet banking facility allows customers to manage a wide range of banking tasks without the need to visit a branch.
