HDFC Bank System Maintenance Alert: Which Services Will Be Affected?

HDFC Bank has informed all its customers that some of its customer care services, which also include chat banking on WhatsApp and SMS banking will be unavailable for certain periods of time on August 22, 2025 and August 23, 2025.

India's largest private lender is conducting essential an essential system maintenance to enhance its banking experience for its customers and hence some services will be impacted.

What Is Behind This Scheduled Downtime?

Several services of HDFC Bank will not be available starting from August 22, 2025, 11:00 pm IST to August 23, 2025, 6:00 am IST for 7 hours.

Which Services Will Be Affected?

Customer care services like phone banking IVR, email, and social media, chat banking on WhatsApp, and SMS banking will be unavailable, except for the toll-free number for hot listing accounts and cards, during this period.

Which Services Can You Still Use?

While the above services will not be available for customers of HDFC Bank, one can still continue banking transactions during this period using phone banking agent services, HDFC Bank net banking, HDFC Bank mobile banking, PayZapp, and MyCards.