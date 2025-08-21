Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Check Subscription Date, Latest GMP, Lot Size, Key Details & Dates

The initial public offering of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd has entered its third day of subscription on Thursday and has seen significant demand from non-institutional as well as retail investors alike.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Key Details & Lot Size

The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 410.71 crore and it is entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The lot size for retail investors is 58 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 13,920.

The book-running lead manager for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt and Bigshare Services Pvt is the registrar for the issue.

The firm primarily operates in the shipping and logistics sector, specialising in dry-bulk cargo.

The issue opened for subscription August 19, 2025 and it closes on August 21, 2025. The listing date for the issue is August 21,, 2025 and the price band is set between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per equity share.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Subscription Status

On the second day, or Wednesday, the IPO was subscribed 6.6 times.

The Shreeji Global Shipping IPO was subscribed 13.2 times by 12:10 pm on August 21, 2025 and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed 2.9 times, Non-Institutional Investors was subscribed 28.6 times and the portion for Retail Investors was subscribed 12.5 times.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Latest GMP