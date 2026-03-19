HDFC Bank "Well-Capitalised" with Sound Governance, Says RBI; Approves Keki Mistry as Interim Chair

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday moved to calm investors by stating it has no material concerns regarding the governance or conduct of HDFC Bank. The regulatory intervention follows the resignation of the lender's part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, whose departure over ethical differences wiped out nearly ₹1 lakh crore in market value earlier today.

In an official statement, the central bank confirmed it has approved the appointment of veteran Keki Mistry as the interim part-time chairman for three months, effective immediately.“A transition arrangement as requested by the Bank has been approved by the Reserve Bank as regards the position of Part-Time Chairman of the Bank,” the statement read.

RBI's Full Confidence in D-SIB Status

Addressing the bank's fiscal standing, the regulator affirmed that "the bank remains well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory with sufficient liquidity." The RBI further emphasized the institution's structural importance, stating that "HDFC Bank, classified as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB), continues to have sound financials, a professionally run board, and a competent management team," and concluded by confirming that the “Reserve Bank will continue to engage with the Board and management on the way forward.”

The regulator's approval of Keki Mistry is seen as a move to ensure continuity at a time when the bank is still navigating the complexities of its $40-billion merger with HDFC Ltd.

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