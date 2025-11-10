Headline: ‘7 PM, Hyundai i20, Subhash Marg Signal’: What We Know So Far About Delhi Chandni Chowk Explosion

New Delhi: The explosion that ripped through Delhi’s busy Chandni Chowk area near the Red Fort around 7 PM on Sunday has triggered a massive security alert across the capital. Early investigations suggest that the blast originated from a Hyundai i20 car which was parked near the Red Fort when it exploded.



According to officials involved in the preliminary probe, the vehicle is registered in the name of an individual whose identity is being withheld due to the sensitivity of the case. “The name of the registered owner cannot be disclosed at this stage given the gravity of the situation,” a source told Republic TV.



The blast, which occurred during peak evening traffic, resulted in multiple casualties and widespread panic in one of the city’s most congested heritage zones. The explosion was powerful enough to damage nearby vehicles and shatter glass panes in adjacent shops, witnesses said.

Also Read: Thought I Was Going To Die’: Eyewitness Describes The Moment Of Delhi Red Fort Explosion | Republic World



Police and forensic teams have collected samples from the site and are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to trace any suspicious movement prior to the blast. Preliminary reports suggest that an accelerant or explosive material could have been used, though officials have refrained from confirming the exact nature of the device.



The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the National Security Guard (NSG) and forensic experts, has taken over the investigation. A senior police official said that a terror angle has not been ruled out, and all possibilities remain open as evidence is being pieced together.



Traffic diversions remain in place across the Red Fort–Chandni Chowk–Jama Masjid stretch, while security has been tightened around major landmarks and metro stations in central Delhi.

