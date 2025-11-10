Thought I Was Going To Die’: Eyewitness Describes The Moment Of Delhi Red Fort Explosion

Panic and shock gripped central Delhi on Sunday evening after an explosion was reported near the historic Red Fort, leaving bystanders horrified. Authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the blast.



A local resident, who was among the first to reach the spot, recounted the harrowing scene that unfolded moments after the explosion.



“We didn’t go there initially and were far away from the place. When I first went near the blast site, I saw something that looked like lungs but thought it might be something else. I informed the SHO and told her that someone’s body was lying there. When we saw someone’s hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can’t explain it in words,” the eyewitness told ANI.

According to police and fire-service sources, the explosion occurred in a parked car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, triggering a fire that engulfed several nearby vehicles. At least eight people have died, and around 24 others have been injured, officials said.

Police and forensic teams have sealed off the area, while emergency services rushed to the scene. The Delhi Police said they are verifying the nature and source of the explosion and have not ruled out the possibility of a terror angle at this stage. Officials have urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information. Terror angle is also not ruled out by Delhi Police.

Traffic movement around Red Fort and adjoining areas has been diverted as a precautionary measure. Security has also been tightened across central Delhi and nearby heritage sites.

