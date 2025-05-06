Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results, Dividend 2025 Date And Time: 2-Wheeler Maker To Declare Dividend Next Week - Check Schedule

Updated May 6th 2025, 12:50 IST
Hero MotoCorp Q4FY25 Results: Two wheeler major Hero MotoCorp via an exchange filing has informed that it Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
The agenda of the meeting set is to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 and to consider and recommend the final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25.
According to the latest Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, Hero MotoCorp retailed the highest in April in the two-wheeler segment. It sold 5,11,687 units, securing a 30.34 per cent market share. Hero stands ahead of HMSI by over 1 lakh units (4,06,102 units), followed by TVS Motor (3,09,274 units), and while Bajaj Auto stands at (1,83,069 units). The overall two-wheeler retail market saw strong growth in April 2025, rising by 11.84 per cent compared to March 2025 and 2.25 per cent over the same month last year.
In Q3FY25, the Delhi-headquartered two-wheeler manufacture reported revenue of Rs 10,211 Cr (in line with expectations), up 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and down 2.6 per cent quarte-on-quarter (QoQ). This was driven by flat year YoY and down 3.7 per cent QoQ volumes, along with higher average selling price (ASP).
On the other hand, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,476 Cr (beat), up 8.4 per cent YoY and down 2.6 per cent QoQ, with margins at 14.5 per cent, up 45 bps YoY and nearly flat QoQ. This performance was supported by a richer product mix, increased exports (up 40 per cent YoY), and EV sales. Reported PAT came in at Rs1,203 Cr (8.8 per cent beat), up 12.1 per cent YoY and flat QoQ, primarily driven by EBITDA growth and higher other income key financials (standalone).
