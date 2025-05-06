Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results, Dividend 2025 Date And Time: 2-Wheeler Maker To Declare Dividend Next Week - Check Schedule

Hero MotoCorp Q4FY25 Results: Two wheeler major Hero MotoCorp via an exchange filing has informed that it Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The agenda of the meeting set is to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 and to consider and recommend the final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25.

Hero MotoCorp Retails Highest In April 2025

According to the latest Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, Hero MotoCorp retailed the highest in April in the two-wheeler segment. It sold 5,11,687 units, securing a 30.34 per cent market share. Hero stands ahead of HMSI by over 1 lakh units (4,06,102 units), followed by TVS Motor (3,09,274 units), and while Bajaj Auto stands at (1,83,069 units). The overall two-wheeler retail market saw strong growth in April 2025, rising by 11.84 per cent compared to March 2025 and 2.25 per cent over the same month last year.

Hero MotoCorp Q3FY25 Results

In Q3FY25, the Delhi-headquartered two-wheeler manufacture reported revenue of Rs 10,211 Cr (in line with expectations), up 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and down 2.6 per cent quarte-on-quarter (QoQ). This was driven by flat year YoY and down 3.7 per cent QoQ volumes, along with higher average selling price (ASP).