Hero MotoCorp Share Price: Two-Wheeler Stock Gain Over 3% On CEO New Appointment

Shares of Hero MotoCorp advanced sharply on Monday after the two-wheeler major announced the appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 5, 2026. The stock climbed nearly 3% to an intra-day high of Rs 5,524 before easing slightly.

At around 2:30 PM, the scrip was trading at Rs 5,478, up Rs 115 or 2.14% compared with the previous session’s close of Rs 5,363 on September 5. The gain reflects investor optimism over the leadership change, which comes at a crucial time for the company as it navigates intense competition in the two-wheeler market and a transition towards electric mobility.

The company’s board approved Chitale’s appointment earlier in the day. He will take charge from January 2026, succeeding the interim leadership structure currently in place. Market watchers said the announcement has boosted sentiment as investors expect fresh strategic direction under Chitale’s leadership.

“Harsh’s outstanding track record in driving growth, fostering innovation, and leading global transformation makes him the ideal leader for Hero MotoCorp at this pivotal moment,” said Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp. “His vision and dynamism will accelerate our journey across electric and emerging mobility, premiumization, digitalization, sustainability, and organizational renewal — shaping the future of mobility and beyond.”

Chitale brings decades of experience across engineering, technology, and consumer industries. Most recently, he served as Global CEO of Signify’s €4 billion professional business, where he oversaw operations in more than 70 countries and doubled profitability through innovation and efficiency. Earlier, he played a pivotal role in Philips Lighting India’s successful spin-off, and has also held senior leadership positions at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.

An IIT Delhi alumnus and recipient of the Director’s Gold Medal, Chitale is known for blending strategic vision with hands-on execution. Industry observers believe his experience in scaling businesses and leading digital transformation could help Hero MotoCorp sharpen its electric vehicle strategy and strengthen its premium product portfolio.