Pawan Munjal-Led Hero MotoCorp Sets Sights on Europe in Next Phase of Global Expansion

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for a major international push, with plans to enter key European markets—Germany, France, Spain, and the UK—by the second quarter of FY 2025–26, Chairman Pawan Munjal revealed in the company’s latest annual report.

Addressing shareholders for the fiscal year 2024–25, Munjal stated that Hero MotoCorp is committed to “investing in the future—India and beyond.” He also highlighted Hero’s ongoing support for startups through its proprietary platforms, including the Hero for Startups initiative, which provides emerging entrepreneurs access to research, development, and market opportunities.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Munjal noted that Hero MotoCorp had strengthened its position in the electric mobility space and is now ready to scale globally.

“A bold expansion roadmap will see us enter major European markets, carrying forward our vision of ‘mobility without boundaries,” he said.

The New Delhi-headquartered firm saw 43% year-on-year growth in its international business in FY 2024–25, spanning markets from South Asia to Latin America. Munjal attributed the strong performance to a sharp focus on customer experience, quality, and scalability.

“This upcoming European foray marks a significant leap in our global journey, driven by our engineering strength and a spirit of innovation,” he added.

E-mobility zooming

Hero's electric two-wheeler brand VIDA posted a whopping 200% growth in sales, supported by the brand’s retail expansion across major urban markets. The recently launched VIDA V2, aimed at modern commuters, has helped make electric mobility more accessible, according to the company.

Further underlining Hero’s EV focus, Munjal pointed to the company's investment in Ather Energy, which is now publicly listed. This partnership, he said, has helped create India’s largest EV charging network and reinforce Hero’s presence in the premium electric segment.

He also revealed that Hero's collaboration with California-based Zero Motorcycles is on track to deliver a new high-performance electric motorcycle for premium buyers.

The company also invested Rs 510 crore in Euler Motors, reinforcing its commitment to the fast-growing electric three-wheeler segment, which is gaining strong traction in last-mile logistics.

“These initiatives reflect our firm belief that India’s mobility future will be electric, inclusive, and driven by innovation,” Munjal said. “Hero MotoCorp is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

Business Outlook

Echoing the chairman’s vision, Vikram S. Kasbekar, Executive Director and Acting CEO, described the current financial year as one of acceleration.

“We aim to deepen our electric mobility footprint, sharpen our premium offering, unlock value in core segments, and expand further across international markets,” he noted