Highways and Hidden Costs: Budgeting for Long-Distance Car Travel

Long drives offer the thrill of spontaneity, scenic spots, and unmatched freedom. But while road trips feel lighter on the wallet at first, they come with their own set of often-overlooked expenses. From rising fuel bills to high toll charges, budgeting right can make all the difference between a smooth ride and sticker shock.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect before you hit the highway.

1. Fuel bill

Fuel will likely take up the lion’s share of your trip costs. A 1,000-km round trip in a petrol car averaging 15 km/l could cost around Rs 7,500–8,000 at current prices. Diesel cars might fare slightly better, but mileage varies with terrain and driving style. Quick Tip: Stick to steady speeds, avoid hard braking, and plan fuel stops in states where prices are lower.

2. Toll Charges

India’s expanding highway network comes at a pric as Toll charges can pile up fast. Driving from Delhi to Jaipur via expressway, for example, can set you back by Rs 800 one way. A longer trip could easily rack up Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 in tolls alone. Quick Tip: Use FASTag for seamless payments and to avoid waiting in long queues. Consider alternate state highways if you're not in a hurry.

3. Food and other expenses

Multiple tea breaks and dhaba stops may seem inexpensive—but over a day or two, the tab adds up. For a family of four, expect to spend Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 daily on food and refreshments.

Quick Tip: Carry reusable water bottles, home-packed snacks, and limit spending at premium highway outlets.

4. Vehicle wear and tear

A highway trip puts stress on your vehicle in ways daily commutes don’t. Long stretches wear out tyres, brakes, and engine oil faster. Pre-trip servicing might cost Rs 2,000–5,000, and post-trip fixes may also crop up.

Quick Tip: Don’t skip a vehicle check-up before your journey. Keep an eye on tire pressure and fluid levels during the trip.

5. Accommodation and other exigencies

On multi-day drives, hotel stays are inevitable. Basic roadside lodgings may cost Rs 1,500–4,000 per night. Then there are the unpredictable expenses—flat tyres, sudden repairs, or minor medical needs.

Quick Tip: Always keep an emergency fund. A spare tire, tool kit, and basic first-aid box are must-haves.

6. Opportunity Costs and Time

Road trips demand your time, energy, and attention. Delays due to traffic, fatigue breaks, or route diversions extend journey hours—making road travel slower than trains or flights in many cases.

Quick Tip: Start early, plan rest breaks in advance, and avoid driving after dark, especially in unfamiliar areas.

Key takeaway