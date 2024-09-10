sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Shimla Protests | Rahul Gandhi in US | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest | US Open | Train Derailments |
  • Home /
  • Automobile /
  • Free travel up to 20 km on highways for private vehicles fitted with GNSS

Published 17:28 IST, September 10th 2024

Free travel up to 20 km on highways for private vehicles fitted with GNSS

Owners of private vehicles equipped with a functional Global Navigation Satellite System will not be charged any amount for travelling up to 20 km on highways.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Free travel up to 20 km on highways for private vehicles fitted with GNSS
Free travel up to 20 km on highways for private vehicles fitted with GNSS | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:28 IST, September 10th 2024