Highways to Growth: How Infra Spending Fuels the Auto Sector Under PM Modi

T Over the past decade, the Modi government has allocated substantial resources to building and upgrading national and state highways, rural roads, and industrial corridors | Image: Republic

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, one of the most visible drivers of India’s economic expansion has been the government’s focus on infrastructure development. Massive investments in highways, expressways, and road networks have not only improved connectivity but have also had a profound impact on the automobile industry, creating demand, reducing logistics costs, and encouraging innovation.

Over the past decade, the Modi government has allocated substantial resources to building and upgrading national and state highways, rural roads, and industrial corridors. The Bharatmala Pariyojana, a flagship programme, aims to develop over 83,000 km of highways, linking remote regions and industrial hubs.

As of early 2025, approximately 20,770 km of highways have been completed under Phase I, with an average construction pace of over 40 km per day, marking a significant step toward a seamless, future-ready road network across the nation.

Improved roads also enhance operational efficiency for fleet operators, logistics companies, and transport businesses, reducing travel time and vehicle maintenance costs. This has encouraged investments in higher-capacity trucks, electric commercial vehicles, and innovative mobility solutions, while strengthening the overall supply chain ecosystem.

Infrastructure spending has had a multiplier effect on regional economies as well. Better road networks open new markets for vehicle sales, support dealerships in smaller towns, and boost aftermarket services such as maintenance, tyres, and spare parts. Domestic manufacturers benefit from easier movement of components and finished vehicles across states, lowering costs and improving competitiveness.

Government incentives for green infrastructure, including dedicated EV corridors and charging networks along highways, further complement initiatives like FAME and PM E-DRIVE, aligning road expansion with the shift to sustainable mobility.