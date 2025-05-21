Hindalco Share Price: Why Is Aditya Birla's Group Stock In Focus Today?

Updated May 21st 2025, 12:17 IST
Hindalco Industries shares are in focus today as the company has declared its results for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) as well as a final dividend.
The shares of Hindalco opened marginally higher by 1% at Rs 667.10 per share on NSE against the previous close of Rs 662.75 per share. During the intraday trade today the stock touched a high of Rs 671 apiece.
Despite its positive start the stock surrendered its gains and was trading at Rs 659.50 at 11:50 am.
As many as 54.79 lakh shares of the firm changes hands in trade.
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,48,204.59.
Aditya Birla Group's flagship company Hindalco Industries on Tuesday said that its consolidated net profit rose 66% to Rs 5,284 crore. The company has posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,174 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.
The firm's consolidated revenue from operations in the January-March quarter rose to Rs 64,890 crore from Rs 55,994 crore in the previous year.
Hindalco's strong performance in the fourth quarter was driven by its Indian operations supported by favourable macroeconomic conditions and lower input costs.
Published May 21st 2025, 12:17 IST