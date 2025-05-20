Who Is Nishant Pitti? The Entrepreneur And Movie Producer Facing ED Heat

Nishant Pitti, the Chief Executive Officer of the travel firm EaseMyTrip has come under the scrutiny in the investigation into the Mahadev Betting App scam by the Enforcement Directorate.

Who Is Nishant Pitti?

The 39-year old CEO has a net worth of Rs 1,00 crore and is an Indian entrepreneur, best known for his travel venture which he has opened with his brothers Rikant and Prashant Pitti, in 2008.

Nishant Pitti introduced the zero-convenience fee model and made EaseMyTrip one of the most customer-friendly travel platforms.

He successfully took EaseMyTrip public and made it a profitable company to be listed on the stock market, in 2021.

Under Nishant Pitti's leadership, the company expanded to the global markets including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, the United States, as well as the United Kingdom. This has also turned the company into an international travel brand.

Pitti resigned as the CEO of EaseMyTrip in January 2025 and handed over the position to his brother Rikant Pitti, serving as Chairman.

He also attempted to revive the bankrupt company GoFirst through his company, Busy Bee Airways Private Limited.

While he started his career in the travel business, with his family, in the last few years, he has also ventured into Bollywood film production including films such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Why Is The ED After EaseMyTrip?

Nishant Pitti has been accused of being aware of the activities of Sky Exchange, which is an illegal betting platform linked to the Mahadev app.