Hinduja Family Leads NRI Wealth Rankings In M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025

The 2025 M3M Hurun India Rich List, now in its 14th year, ranks the wealthiest people of Indian origin around the world. Indian entrepreneurs are making a mark in many fields, from US tech companies to London industries and UAE retail.

Hinduja Tops Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Billionaires List

Gopichand Hinduja and his family top the list with Rs 1.85 lakh crore, keeping their spot as the richest NRIs. Their wealth comes from a range of businesses in London. LN Mittal and his family, also in London, follow with Rs 1.75 lakh crore from their steel business.

Other Notable NRIs

Jay Chaudhry, founder of Zscaler in San Jose, USA, is third with Rs 1.46 lakh crore. His story shows how Indian-origin entrepreneurs are making a name in global tech.

Anil Agarwal & family (Vedanta Resources) rank fourth with Rs 1.11 lakh crore, representing the resource sector.

Shapoor Pallonji Mistry & family, now based in Monaco, hold the fifth spot with Rs 88,650 crore, primarily from construction and engineering.

Sri Prakash Lohia, a London-based industrialist from Indorama, secures sixth place with Rs 87,700 crore.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal & family of Samvardhana Motherson International, based in Melbourne, rank seventh with Rs 57,060 crore.

Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks in San Francisco, is the highest-ranking woman on the list, with Rs 50,170 crore, placing her eighth.

Yusuff Ali MA of Lulu Group in Abu Dhabi, ranks ninth with Rs 46,300 crore, leading in retail.

Rakesh Gangwal & family, co-founder of IndiGo, based in Florida, rounds out the top 10 with Rs 42,790 crore.

Together, the top 10 NRIs have more than Rs 8.9 lakh crore, with businesses in steel, technology, construction, retail, and aviation.

Global Distribution of Wealthy NRIs

There are 1,586 people on the list living in India, with 48 in the USA, 22 in the UAE, and 16 in the UK. Smaller numbers live in Cyprus, Singapore, Canada, China, and other countries. The US is a major center for Indian-origin billionaires, especially in tech, aviation, and finance, with leaders like Chaudhry, Ullal, and Gangwal.

Indian Entrepreneurs’ Global Impact

The 2025 list reflects the diverse achievements of Indian entrepreneurs abroad. Beyond traditional sectors like steel and resources, NRIs are excelling in modern industries such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, and global retail.

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder of Hurun India, stated in a LinkedIn post, “The objective of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 is to narrate the story of India’s modern economy through the eyes of entrepreneurs — the people who have been tested by challenges and refined by them.”