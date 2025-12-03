Vladimir Putin Aims To 'Elevate Cooperation' With India: New S-400s To Trade Corridors - What's High On Agenda?

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India on December 4-5, signalling a strengthening of the special & privileged strategic partnership between New Delhi and Kremlin. | Image: X/MFA Russia

Ahead of the highly anticipated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India slated for December 4-5, the world stands as a keen observer to witness what geopolitical statements will take place between Kremlin and New Delhi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, December 4, said that Moscow aims to “elevate cooperation” with India to a “qualitatively new level," according to an ANI report.

Putin-Modi Meet: What Are These Two World Leaders Set To Discuss?

With India already defying the western imposition of ‘with us or against us’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to focus on strengthening trade and economic ties, and defence cooperation, including the procedure that makes sure the safe return of Indian nationals enrolled in the Russian military.

The other issues to be tabled include the civil nuclear cooperation with Russia, sharing small modular reactor technology, finishing existing nuclear plants, and building trade corridors and sea routes.

Currently, both countries are working on agreeing upon a labour mobility agreement that will enable Indian skilled and semi-skilled professionals to work in Russia’s construction, healthcare and hospitality sectors.

Mega Deal Expectations On S-400 And Su-57

Coming to the defence ties between two powerful economies, Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for the President of Russia, said that the S-400s and Su-57 are high on the agenda of the Russian President’s visit, citing Sputnik report.