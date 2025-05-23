Honasa Share Price Jumps 15% After Q4 Results – Buy, Sell Or Hold? Here’s What Brokerages Say

On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 282.95 and soared to a high of Rs 322.70 before trading at Rs 318.25 (+15.54%) at the time of reporting. Similarly, on NSE, Honasa opened at Rs 285 and peaked at Rs 322.74, last seen trading at Rs 318.55 (+15.77%) around 1:20 pm.



Honasa Share Q4 Results

For the January–March 2025 quarter, Honasa posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.9 crore, down 18% compared to Rs 30.5 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company reported a healthy revenue growth of 13% YoY to Rs 533.5 crore, up from Rs 471 crore in Q4 FY24.



The results indicate a mixed performance, with strong top-line growth countered by a decline in bottom-line profitability.



Honasa Share Price Target

Despite the upbeat stock performance, brokerage firm Emkay remained cautious. In its latest note, Emkay stated, "We retain SELL on Honasa, while we lift Mar-26E TP by ~13% to Rs 225 (from ₹200 earlier), as we factor in growth improvement in the core brand and raise the target multiple to 3x sales (60% discount to traditional peer valuations) from 2.75x."



The brokerage acknowledged the positive momentum, particularly in the Mamaearth portfolio’s retail performance. “Honasa’s Q4 results were heartening, with 13% revenue growth implying low single-digit decline for the Mamaearth brand. The management is looking to focus on 70% of the Mamaearth portfolio, which saw double-digit growth in modern retail in Q4,” Emkay added.

