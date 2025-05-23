Waaree Energies Share Tanks 11% Today: Here’s What Triggered The Fall

Shares of Waaree Energies fell sharply on Friday, plunging over 11% to an intraday low of Rs 2,666 on the BSE.

The stock opened at Rs 2,855.05 and, at the time of writing, was trading at Rs 2,805.00, down 6.4% or Rs 191.70. Premier Energies also saw a steep decline, reflecting the broader negative sentiment in solar stocks.



The Trigger: US House Passes Controversial Tax Bill

The selloff was fueled by the US House of Representatives narrowly passing a controversial tax bill supported by former President Donald Trump. Passed by a 215-214 margin, the legislation proposes rolling back key elements of the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — a major clean energy initiative.



The bill includes the elimination of:

Grants aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution

Incentives for purchasing electric heavy-duty vehicles

The 30% federal tax credit for installing rooftop solar systems

The proposed cuts have cast a shadow over global solar energy prospects and could severely impact Indian solar exporters that depend on US demand.



Export-Heavy Order Books in Jeopardy

Waaree Energies, one of India’s largest solar companies, holds an order book of nearly Rs 47,000 crore for 25 GW of capacity, with 57% linked to international markets. Meanwhile, Premier Energies has an order book of Rs 8,400 crore for 5.3 GW, with a focus on solar modules (73%) and cells (27%) — products directly exposed to US policy changes.

