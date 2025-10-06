Honda Two-Wheeler India Eyeing Potential IPO? Buzz Around 'Largest' Market Debut In Segment Gathers Steam

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), the wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Company, is reportedly evaluating a long-term plan for an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the development. Unlike most two-wheeler IPOs in India, the proposed offering is expected to be structured as a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), with the parent company likely divesting a portion of its stake rather than the Indian arm issuing fresh shares.



A person aware of the matter said, “Taking a cue from its peers in the domestic two-wheeler market, Honda’s two-wheeler subsidiary is considering getting itself listed in India. By debuting on Indian stock exchanges, the Japanese manufacturer aims to ‘Indianize’ its operations through increased local ownership, a stronger commitment to the domestic market, and enhanced corporate governance.” However, the source added that the plans are still at a preliminary stage, and the final decision will be taken by the parent company over the medium to long term.



Market observers suggest that HMSI could aim to raise between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 25,000 crore, potentially making it the largest IPO in India’s two-wheeler space. The move follows a growing trend among global automakers, such as Hyundai Motor India—which went public in 2024—looking to tap India’s deepening capital markets for growth.



Despite multiple attempts by Republic Business to obtain a response, an HMSI spokesperson declined to comment.

Manufacturing Footprint and Expansion Plans

Headquartered in Gurugram, HMSI operates four manufacturing facilities across Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka), and Vithalapur (Gujarat), with a combined annual capacity of around 6.14 million units. In May 2025, the company announced a Rs 920 crore investment to add a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant, which will increase the site’s capacity by 650,000 units annually to 2.61 million units. Once operational in 2027, this expansion will lift HMSI’s overall capacity to about 7 million units per year, making Vithalapur Honda’s largest motorcycle assembly plant globally.



“While HMSI’s IPO plans are still exploratory, its ongoing investments are not tied to the listing decision,” said another person aware of the discussions. “The Japanese automaker remains highly optimistic about India and will continue investing heavily to expand its operations. Once its annual output reaches around 10 million units, the company may actively consider going public.”

Sales Performance and Market Position

HMSI reported total sales of 5.3 million units in FY25, registering a 19% year-on-year growth, including over 5 lakh units exported to 62 countries. With a current 28% market share in the Indian two-wheeler segment, the company aims to capture 30% by FY26, focusing on the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle categories and expanding its appeal among women buyers. Its dealer network now exceeds 6,000 outlets nationwide, including 1,000 exclusive BigWing and Red Wing showrooms.



In FY24, HMSI posted revenue of Rs 32,600 crore and continues to employ about 23,000 people across its operations, according to Tracxn. The company is also accelerating its transition toward sustainable mobility. Following the launch of electric models such as the Activa e: and QC1 in Bengaluru, HMSI aims to have 33% of its total sales come from electric vehicles by 2030. Its Narsapura plant has been recognized as one of Honda’s most environmentally responsible manufacturing sites globally.

Global Significance and Future Outlook