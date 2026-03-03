Hormuz Crisis Sparks Oil Market Panic; S&P Global Flags Potential $120–$130 Crude Scenario

Global energy markets are entering what analysts describe as a “danger zone” after the weekend’s sharp military escalation between the United States and Iran triggered fears of a historic oil supply shock. According to analysts at S&P Global, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints, could significantly destabilise global supply chains if the conflict persists.

Energy markets reacted sharply to the tensions. Crude oil prices surged in one of the biggest single-session moves in recent months. Brent Crude climbed to $79.41 per barrel, a jump of about 9% from last Friday’s level of $72.87. West Texas Intermediate rose 8.6% to $72.79 per barrel. Safe-haven assets also rallied as investors sought protection from geopolitical volatility, with spot gold touching a record $5,300 per ounce. Bitcoin gained more than 5% to around $68,855.

Meanwhile, equity markets showed early signs of stress. The S&P 500 slipped roughly 0.65% intraday to around 6,882. Investors rotated into defensive assets amid the rapidly evolving geopolitical situation.

The immediate trigger for the market panic is the near halt of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Hormuz is the narrow waterway that connects the Persian Gulf with global energy markets. The region is currently experiencing what amounts to a “de facto closure” as tanker operators and insurance markets avoid the conflict zone.

Roughly 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum products normally pass through the route. This represents about 20% of global oil consumption. Even short-term disruptions in this corridor can create outsized effects on global prices.

Satellite tracking data indicate that more than 150 oil tankers are currently anchored outside the Persian Gulf, unwilling to transit the strait due to safety warnings issued by Iranian forces and rising war-risk insurance premiums.

Jim Burkhard, Vice President at S&P Global, warned that the global energy system has only limited capacity to absorb prolonged disruption. “The world can handle a one-to-two-week closure of the Strait of Hormuz,” Burkhard said, adding that the economic impact would escalate “rapidly after the third week.”

Oil Price Scenarios Depend on Duration of Conflict

The trajectory of oil prices will largely depend on how long the disruption lasts and whether energy infrastructure becomes a direct target.

S&P Global’s scenario modelling suggests that if the conflict results only in limited retaliation and temporary shipping disruptions, crude prices could stabilise in the $85–$95 per barrel range. However, a sustained blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could push oil prices above $100 and potentially into the $120 range.

A more severe scenario, involving direct strikes on major refining or production infrastructure in Iran or Saudi Arabia, could drive prices beyond $130 per barrel, creating what analysts describe as one of the largest energy shocks in decades.

Global Economic Impact

The potential supply shock arrives at a sensitive moment for the global economy. While the United States has become a net exporter of oil in recent years, analysts warn that no major economy is insulated from global price shocks.

Higher crude prices quickly feed into transportation, manufacturing and logistics costs, raising the risk of renewed inflationary pressure. Analysts at S&P Global caution that sustained energy inflation could complicate monetary policy and potentially delay planned interest rate cuts by the Fed.

Financial markets are already showing signs of defensive positioning. Investors are rotating into traditional safe-haven assets such as gold. They are also increasing allocations to cryptocurrencies, often referred to as “digital gold.”

At the same time, sectoral divergences are becoming visible in equity markets. Defence contractors, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, along with energy majors like ExxonMobil and Chevron, have recorded gains of around 2–3%. Whereas, airline and travel companies have fallen by as much as 4% amid concerns over fuel costs and potential disruptions to global travel routes.