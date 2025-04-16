'Horrible Interview Experience' With IBM: Bengaluru Techie Shares Experience

While criticizing his experience with IBM Bengaluru, a techie took to the social media platform Reddit and explained how the firm lied about his CTC to him.

What Is The Techie's Story?

The techie claimed that a recruiter had reached out to him for a mid-senior Application Developer role and assured him that his salary expectations would be considered.

He added that he was earning a CTC of Rs 16 LPA at the time, and that he had clearly stated a minimum expectation of Rs 24 LPA.

The recruiter had allegedly mentioned that the company's budget was up to Rs 22 LPA, but if he performed well in the interviews, he could be offered Rs 23 LPA along with Rs 1.4 lakh joining bonus.

"I agreed and proceeded with interviews. After three technical rounds, I got selected. The interviewer gave very high positive feedback to me and said he would give the same to the HR," the techie with an experience of over 5.7 years wrote in his post.

He further noted that the HR asked him to visit the IBM office for biometric registration , along with his PAN and Aadhaar card to verify his identity as the person who appeared in the interviews.

He also said that he had to wait in line outside the office's security room to get a temporary ID pass to enter the premises, after reaching the office. "It was a long queue that I had to wait in, along with freshers who were there to give interviews," he wrote.

Later, the HR had requested him to forward payslips from his previous employers so that the team could contact him to "discuss the pay" he said. However, having conveyed his expectations already, the techie had sensed "something shady" but shared the documents anyway.