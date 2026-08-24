Housing Price Rise Slows To 3.6% In Q1FY27, Driven By Chandigarh, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: India's house price growth moderated to 3.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of the current financial year from 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday.

The RBI's All-India House Price Index (HPI) stood at 117.5 in Q1 2026-27, up 1.1 per cent from the previous quarter. The index stood at 116.2 in Q4 2025-26 and 113.4 in Q1 2025-26.

"The HPI registered an annual growth of 3.6 per cent in Q1:2026-27, same as in Q1 of the previous year, mainly contributed by the cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram," the RBI said.

The data showed that the pace of annual increase in house prices has eased from the previous quarter, when the index had recorded year-on-year growth of 4.5 per cent. However, the latest growth rate was unchanged from the 3.6 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the All-India HPI increased by 1.1 per cent in Q1 FY27.

"The All India HPI increased by 1.1 per cent and stood at 117.5 in Q1:2026-27 compared to the previous quarter, primarily driven by an increase in the index for cities such as Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram," the central bank said.

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The House Price Index is compiled by the RBI every quarter using transaction-level data received from property registration authorities. The latest index has 2022-23 as its base year and covers 18 major cities across the country.

These cities are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur.

The index provides an indication of movements in residential property prices based on registered housing transactions across the cities covered by the RBI.