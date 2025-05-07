China plays PAKISTAN card... First reaction of Chinese foreign ministry... REGRETS India's strikes on Pakistan

Operation Sindoor: India conducted a major military operation called Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday.

In response to the escalating situation, China has issued its first statement expressing regret over India's military operation.

A spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbours. They’re both China’s neighbours as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation."

India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. A total of nine locations were carefully selected, and all strikes were reported to be successful.

The operation comes in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. It aimed to eliminate top leaders of terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who were believed to be planning attacks against India.

Intelligence reports have indicated that the Pakistan Army, along with its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been supporting terrorist outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen. This support has included financial aid, logistics, doctrinal assistance, military backing, and even direct combat training.

What Did World Leaders Said?

The Indian Ministry of Defence confirmed the operation's success and stated, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met with the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force to assess the situation. The Ministry has also announced a press briefing at 10:00 AM on Wednesday to provide more details about the operation.

The situation remains tense, with the international community closely watching the developments between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. U.S. President Donald Trump called the fighting "a shame" and added, "I hope it ends quickly."