How Navy's Rafale-M Is Different From IAF's 36 Fighter Jets - Details

India’s defence forces have recently taken a significant step towards enhancing their aerial capabilities with the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft for the Indian Navy. These aircraft are a variant of the Rafale fighter jet already in service with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Though both versions are essentially the same in terms of technology and performance, they have specific design features tailored for their different roles—air force and naval operations.

Here’s a breakdown of the key differences between the two Rafale variants:

Primary Role

Rafale C (Indian Air Force): The Rafale C is a single-seat, multi-role combat aircraft designed primarily for operations from land-based airfields. It is versatile, capable of conducting a wide range of missions, including air superiority, ground strikes, reconnaissance, and nuclear deterrence.

Rafale-Marine (Indian Navy): The Rafale-Marine, also known as the Rafale M, is a carrier-borne variant designed to operate from the Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers. It is tailored for maritime combat missions, which include anti-ship strikes, air superiority, reconnaissance, and providing defence for naval assets.

Aircraft Modifications for Carrier Operations

Landing Gear: One of the main differences is in the design of the landing gear. The Rafale-Marine is equipped with reinforced landing gear and a tail hook, which allows it to land on the short runways of aircraft carriers. This is not required for the Rafale C, which lands on longer, land-based runways.

Foldable Wings: The Rafale-Marine features foldable wings, which help to save space on aircraft carriers. This feature allows the aircraft to be stored in the cramped spaces of the carrier’s hangar.

Strengthened Airframe: The Rafale-Marine has a slightly stronger airframe compared to the Rafale C to withstand the stresses associated with carrier-based operations, including the impact of catapult launches and arrested landings.

Naval-Specific Features

Tail Hook: The Rafale-Marine has a tail hook that allows it to hook onto arrestor wires on the aircraft carrier, enabling it to land safely after a high-speed approach. This is a crucial feature for landing on carriers, which have much shorter landing areas than land-based airstrips.

Landing and Launch Systems: The Rafale-Marine is equipped to operate with the catapult launch system on the aircraft carrier. This system provides the necessary thrust for take-off from a short deck, unlike the Rafale C, which takes off from longer runways.

Operational Flexibility

Carrier-based Operations (Rafale-Marine): The Rafale-Marine is specifically designed for naval operations, with the flexibility to operate from both aircraft carriers and shore bases if needed. This makes it a highly versatile platform for the Indian Navy, as it can enhance the operational reach of India’s aircraft carriers, thus expanding naval airpower at sea.

Land-based Operations (Rafale C): The Rafale C is optimised for land-based operations, where the aircraft can take advantage of the large airstrips and logistical support available. It focuses on a broad range of air combat missions, from defending India’s airspace to launching strikes deep into enemy territory.

Commonality with IAF Rafale

Similar Technology and Performance: Despite the design differences, both the Rafale C and Rafale-Marine share the same core technologies and performance capabilities. They both use the same engines, avionics, and weapons systems, ensuring operational synergy between the two variants.

This commonality makes training easier for personnel and enhances logistical support, as both the Indian Navy and Air Force will be able to rely on similar systems for their operations.

Weapons and Sensors

Both versions of the Rafale are equipped with advanced weaponry and sensors. However, the weapons on the Rafale-Marine are specifically adapted for maritime missions, including anti-ship missiles and air-to-air missiles capable of engaging targets in a naval environment. The Rafale C, on the other hand, is equipped for a wider range of land-based combat scenarios.

Training and Integration

Training Requirements: The Indian Navy pilots flying the Rafale-Marine will undergo specialised training, both in France and in India. The training will focus on carrier-based operations, including landing and take-off procedures unique to naval aviation.

Integration into Existing Fleet: The Rafale-Marine will complement the existing fleet of aircraft on India’s aircraft carriers, particularly the INS Vikramaditya and the INS Vikrant, enhancing the country’s naval air combat capabilities.

Joint Operational Capabilities