India And France To Ink Historic Rs 63,000 Crore Deal For 26 Rafale Marine Combat Aircraft

New Delhi: India's defence modernisation efforts touches a major milestone as the Indian government is set to sign a landmark deal worth Rs 63,000 crore with France for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft. The deal, which is expected to be signed on Monday in Delhi, marks a major breakthrough in the country's quest to strengthen its naval capabilities.

The Indian Navy has been facing a pressing need to upgrade its fleet of combat aircraft, particularly with the induction of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The existing fleet of MiG-29K fighters has reportedly underperformed due to maintenance-related issues, necessitating the urgent acquisition of new aircraft. The Rafale Marine jets will be customised to meet Indian requirements and will play a critical role in supporting the Navy's operational capabilities.

As per the experts, the Rafale Marine deal is a big step towards enhancing India's naval capabilities, particularly in the context of its growing maritime security concerns. The aircraft will be deployed on INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, with the first batch expected to arrive by 2029 and full induction anticipated by 2031. The deal includes a comprehensive package for fleet maintenance, logistical support, personnel training, and indigenous component manufacturing.

The Rafale Marine jets will operate from INS Vikrant and support the existing MiG-29K fleet, significantly boosting the country's fleet of 4.5-generation fighter aircraft. The Indian Air Force already operates a fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft acquired under a separate deal signed in 2016, and the new deal will raise the total number of Rafale jets in India to 62.

The deal is expected to be signed in the presence of senior officials from both sides, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh likely to represent the Indian side. The French Defence Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, was initially scheduled to attend the signing ceremony in person but had to cancel his visit due to personal reasons. Instead, he is expected to participate remotely, while the French Ambassador to India will represent the French side.

Rafale Marine Jets: Game-Changer For India's Navy

The Rafale Marine deal showcases the strengthening defence ties between India and France. The two countries have been engaged in a strategic partnership for several years, with France emerging as a key defence partner for India. The deal is expected to further cement this partnership and open up new avenues for cooperation in the defence sector.

The Rafale Marine jets are highly advanced, multi-role fighter aircraft designed to operate from aircraft carriers. They will be equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, radar systems, and weaponry, making them a formidable addition to the Indian Navy's fleet. The aircraft will play a critical role in supporting India's maritime security interests and will enhance the country's ability to project power in the region.