How Nifty 50, Sensex Will Trade On July 10 Amid US-Iran War

The Indian benchmark stock market bourses, Sensex, and Nifty 50, are expected to witness a gap up opening on Friday, July 10, tracking a rally in global markets, as concerns linked to an escalation in the US-Iran war plummet given both nations have continued their technical-level talks despite the recent exchange of military strikes.

Asian markets have rallied, following the US stock market ended higher overnight as gains in semiconductor stocks lifted market optimism across the tech sector.

On Thursday's trading session, the Indian stock market ended higher due to short-covering, while investors’ focus pivoted to Q1 results and domestic macro trends.

The Sensex rallied 0.31% to close at 76,741.82, while the Nifty 50 settled 0.34%, higher at 23,962.80.

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Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher, led by buying in semiconductor stocks on renewed optimism over AI-driven demand. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.94%, and the Topix surged 0.77%. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.27%, and the Kosdaq Index rallied 5.11%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.

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Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,104 level, nearly 105 points higher from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

US stock market ended higher, led by a rally in chip stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27% to 52,487.41, while the S&P 500 gained 0.81% to end the session at 7,543.66. The Nasdaq closed 1.30% higher at 26,206.89.

US-Iran War

The US launched fresh strikes targeting Iran early on Thursday, and Iran retaliated by targeting Washington's regional allies in an exchange of fire that threatened the interim deal that was intended to help end the war in the Middle East. A US official said that Washington is continuing to pursue technical talks with Tehran despite two days of clashes.

TCS Q1 Results