'How Tech Story Is A Trade Story Now': EAM Jaishankar’s Shares Tariffs Trouble In MAGA

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the two predominant forces in shaping global geopolitics i.e. Technology and Tariffs in his keynote address at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit 2025.

Speaking at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit 2025, S. Jaishankar emphasized how the US is changing its foreign policy as a result of Trump's economic initiatives.



The 'Two T's' of Global Power

Addressing them as the "two T words of the moment," Jaishankar brought to notice the manner in which technological change and tensions over trade, particularly under the policies of the United States, are recasting international relationships.

"We have come here today to talk about the second 'T' word. And I would like you to think about the relationship between the first T and the second T," Jaishankar said, introducing the theme.

India's Vision: Sambhavna

Connecting the summit theme of Sambhavna (possibility) with India's international aspirations, he underlined the necessity of hope in the midst of accelerating change.

"Looking out at the geo-tech landscape, how do we view the world? In my opinion, the possibilities of Sambhavna are a suitable theme this year," he stated.

U.S. Strategy: Tech and MAGA

Jaishankar pointed out an obvious nexus between U.S. economic nationalism and its transforming tech policy in the Trump administration.

"Technology plays a great role in America being great again. So there is a correlation between MAGA and technology," he stated.

He observed that the U.S., being the largest economy in the world, has a deep influence on global technological progress, and its changing approach will have its echoes across the globe.

China and Europe: Shifting Landscapes

Aside from the U.S., Jaishankar referred to China's consistent growth as the other significant shift—quiet but meaningful.

"It's something which appears. more of an unfolding rather than a dramatic event. And that is the advancement of China."

He also pondered Europe's shifting role, previously enjoying a strategic triangle with the U.S., Russia, and China.

"Today, all sides of that triangle are under pressure," he said.