The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has revolutionized digital spending with the Credit Line on UPI. This feature allows users to access a pre-approved credit limit from their banks directly through their favorite UPI apps.

Essentially, it turns your UPI app into a digital credit card. Here is how you can set it up and start spending in under three minutes.

Eligibility and Activation

Not everyone will see this option immediately. It depends on your bank and your credit history. Currently, major lenders like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are leading the rollout.

To check your eligibility:

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Open your UPI app (Google Pay, PhonePe, or BHIM). Go to your Profile or Add Bank Account section. Look for the ‘Credit Line’ or ‘Check Credit Limit’ option. Select your bank. If eligible, your pre-sanctioned limit will appear on the screen.

The 3-Minute Setup

Once you find your offer, activation is nearly instant. You must accept the bank's terms and conditions regarding interest rates and repayment cycles.

After a quick OTP verification, the credit line is linked to your UPI ID. You do not need to wait for a physical card or a lengthy document verification process. The entire transition from checking to activating happens within minutes.

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How to Make a Payment

Using the credit line is as simple as a regular UPI transfer. When you scan a merchant QR code:

Select 'Credit Line' as your payment source instead of your Savings Account.

Enter your UPI PIN.

The transaction is completed instantly.

Interest and Repayment

The biggest advantage of the UPI Credit Line is its flexibility. Unlike a personal loan, you only pay interest on the amount you actually spend. Most banks offer a "low-interest" window or a specific credit cycle.