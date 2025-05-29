How To File Your ITR If You're Self-Employed? All You Need To Know

The deadline to file income tax has been extended by the Income Tax Department to September 15, 2025 for the assessment year 2025-26 and it is important for self-employed individuals to file their Income Tax Return before the deadline.

How Can Self-Employed People File Income Tax?

Since self-employed individuals receive income from multiple sources like clients, projects or assignments, it is commonplace for them to miss relevant information while filing ITR.

This is an important process as any omission of income or wrong reporting during ITR filing could lead to a notice from the Income Tax Department and even a fine or penalties.

Which ITR Form Should They Choose?

For self-employed taxpayers, there is a separate ITR form. The individuals with profits and gains from business or profession can file ITR-3 or ITR-4, as applicable.

ITR-4 can also be used by those who choose presumptive income under Section 44ADA, 44AD, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Form ITR-3 is meant to be used by taxpayers who maintain proper books of accounts.

Tax Regime

People with income from businesses or profession cannot choose or switch between the old or new tax regime every year. They only get one chance to change their tax regime.