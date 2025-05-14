How To Reduce Your Home Loan Interest And Save Money

Paying off a home loan can be costly in the long run, especially due to the interest you pay over time. However, there are ways to bring down your loan interest and save a significant amount.

Let’s look at some simple methods to reduce your home loan rates and make the most of your money.

Improve Your Credit Score

Your credit score is one of the most important factors that banks consider when deciding your loan interest rate. A score above 750 usually helps you get better loan deals.

To improve your score, always pay your bills and EMIs on time. Try to keep your credit card usage below 30% of the limit and avoid taking too many loans at once.

It's also helpful to maintain a debt-to-income ratio below 40%, which means not letting your monthly loan payments take up too much of your income. A good credit score shows that you're responsible with money and can lead to lower interest rates.

Choose Between Fixed and Floating Interest Rates

Home loans generally come with two types of interest rates: fixed and floating. A fixed rate stays the same for the entire loan period, so your EMI doesn’t change. A floating rate changes based on the RBI’s repo rate and may go up or down over time.

Floating rates are usually lower than fixed ones, but they depend on market conditions. If you think interest rates will fall, floating rates can help you save.

But if rates are already low and may rise, it might be better to lock in a fixed rate. Choosing the right type of rate depends on your expectations about future interest rates.

Compare Lenders Before Choosing

Don’t just go with the first lender that offers you a loan. It’s always a good idea to compare what different banks and financial institutions are offering. Check out banks like SBI, ICICI, and HDFC, as well as housing finance companies like LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may also offer competitive rates. You can use websites like BankBazaar, PaisaBazaar, and the RBI portal to compare interest rates, loan terms, and special offers. A little research can help you find a much better deal.

Negotiate with Your Bank

If you already have a good relationship with your bank and a strong credit history, don’t hesitate to negotiate. You can ask your bank for a lower interest rate, especially if your credit score is high and you have been making regular payments. Sometimes, banks also offer top-up loans on your existing home loan at a lower rate. You can also check what other banks are offering and use that information to bargain for better terms with your current lender.

Shorten Your Loan Tenure

Choosing a shorter loan term is one of the easiest ways to reduce the total interest you pay. While your monthly EMI will be higher, the overall interest paid across the life of the loan will be much lower. Before choosing a shorter tenure, make sure you're financially prepared to handle the increased EMI amount. Some banks also allow prepayment, which means paying a portion of the loan early. This can help cut down your total interest burden significantly, especially if done in the earlier years of the loan.

Consider a Home Loan Balance Transfer