Mumbai Metro Aqua Line BKC–Worli Now Open: Route Map, Timings, Fares & Station Guide Inside

The Mumbai Metro Network’s Aqua Line has now expanded beyond Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), stretching up to Worli after completion of its Phase 2A, further expanding the North-South connectivity of Mumbai. The newly added stations are Dharavi, Shitalal Devi Mandir, Dadar Metro, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk.

It was inaugurated on 9th May 2025 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Commuters can now book their tickets to travel on the MetroConnect3 App.

Mumbai Metro: Aqua Line Updated Map

New Span: From BKC to Worli

The line originates from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in its first Phase with the aim of easing road traffic and diverting passengers from the Western Line of the Mumbai Local train network.

“Overall, this is a 33-kilometre-long project. We first opened a 13-km stretch last October, and today we are launching another 9 km. We aim to complete the remaining section from Worli to Cuffe Parade by August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the final phase. This is not just a metro but a new era of mobility for Mumbai", CM Fadnavis said to ANI.

Fare prices for a one-trip journey across the entire line, Aarey JVLR to Atre Chowk, are priced at 60 rupees and a round trip at 120 rupees.

The first train starts at 6:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. on Sundays) in the morning; the last train starts at 10 p.m. With peak hours being 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The facilities provided at the metro station for women include dedicated restrooms, reserved seats, and coaches, along with security personnel. For differently abled folks, reserved seats, space for wheelchairs, and tactile paths for the visually impaired. Along with these facilities, group ticketing, customer support, drinking water, and first aid assistance are available.

The Line now connects commercial hubs, residential areas, and religious sites to ensure smooth travel across main hubs and landmarks of the city.

Benefits of the Aqua Line

Once the final link of the project, Worli to Cuffe Parade, is operational, an estimated 13 lakh passengers are said to travel daily, with each of the 8 coach trains carrying around 2,500 passengers each, reducing the burden on the Western Line.

Media reports claimed that a rise in ridership of 32,725 on Sunday was witnessed making a significant milestone.

The entire JVLR-Worli stretch, 22.09 km, taking only 36 minutes as claimed by media reports, aligns with the time reduction objective of the new line.