US chip standards: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo asserted that the chip powering Huawei's Mate 60 Pro phone, developed by the sanctioned Chinese company, lags behind American counterparts, indicating the efficacy of US restrictions on shipments to Huawei.

Despite being subjected to trade restrictions since 2019, Huawei unveiled the Mate 60 Pro last August, featuring a chip hailed as a symbol of China's technological prowess amidst US efforts to hamper its semiconductor capabilities. Raimondo refuted any suggestion of a setback during her visit to China coinciding with the phone's release, stating, "What it tells me is the export controls are working because that chip is not nearly as good... it's years behind what we have in the United States."

The US has long sought to impede China's access to advanced semiconductor technology over concerns regarding its potential military applications. Huawei's inclusion on the entity list in 2019 heightened scrutiny, compelling US suppliers, including Intel, to secure special licenses to continue supplying the company.

Despite the restrictions, suppliers have obtained licenses worth billions to continue business with Huawei. However, the revelation of Huawei's AI-enabled laptop powered by an Intel chip has drawn criticism from Republican China hardliners.

Raimondo defended her stance on corporate accountability, affirming her commitment to restricting semiconductor sales to China. The Mate 60 Pro's chip prompted a review by the Biden administration to assess its capabilities, but details of the review remain limited.

(With Reuters inputs)