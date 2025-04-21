HUL Acquires 90.5% Stake In Uprising Science For Rs 2,706.44 Crore

Homegrown fast moving goods firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is making a fresh move in the beauty and personal care space by acquiring a majority stake in Uprising Science Private Ltd atin Uprising Science at Rs 2,706.44 crore. The acquisition was carried out through a combination of primary infusion and secondary share purchase, culminating in a total cash consideration of Rs 2,706,44,95,728, the company said in an exchange filing



The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has recently cleared the deal, which will see HUL initially purchasing 90.5% of the company. The remaining 9.5% stake is expected to be acquired over the next two years, giving HUL complete ownership.

Known for managing an extensive portfolio of over 50 household brands, HUL is aiming to strengthen its footprint in the fast-growing personal care market, according to the company.

Notably, HUL already owns popular names such as Lakmé, Dove, and Fair & Lovely. The addition of Uprising Science—an emerging player with offerings in skincare, baby care, hair care, and body care—complements HUL’s existing product range. The target company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of beauty and personal care products, including Skincare & body care products Baby care products Hair care products.



Industry experts view the acquisition as a “strategic move” and targets consumers, who are showing increasing interest in high-quality, science-led personal care products. The deal is expected to create strong synergies across innovation, product development, and market reach, helping scale Uprising Science’s presence using HUL’s robust distribution channels, the company claimed.

While the detailed order from the CCI is still awaited, the approval itself is seen as a green light for HUL’s ongoing strategy to dominate the personal care space in India.