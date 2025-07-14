HUL Announces Board Meeting Date For Q1 FY26 Results: Key Details for FMCG Investors

HUL Board Meet: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has announced its board meet on July 21, 2025 to declare its fiscal results for the first quarter of the present fiscal year (Q1FY26) as per a regulatory filing to the stock Indian stock exchanges.

The company informed, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 31st July 2025, inter alia, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025, along with the Limited Review Reports of the Auditors.”

The subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch firm Unilever said the fiscal result will be declared to BSE, and NSE bourses after the upcoming board meeting concludes, and is subsiquently published in media as per SEBI's Listing Regulations.

HUL's Q4FY25 Performance

The earnings pertaining to Q4 FY25 indicated signs of pressure as the consolidated net profit to shareholders fell 3.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,464 crore from Rs 2,558 crore in the sam quarter last year. The net profit also declined by 17.4 per cent.

The total consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rs 15,979 crore, signalling a 3.5 per cent growth as against Rs 15,441 crore in Q4FY25.

Meanwhil, the earnings before interest, tax, demortisation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to Rs 3,466 crore last year, however the EBITDA margins declined by 23.1 per cent. The Mumbai-headquartered firm attributed this to margin pressure to operational hurdles and adverse product mix.

However, the subdued quarterly performance and the board stated a final dividend of Rs 24 apiece, adding to the interim dividend of Rs 19 apiece and a special dividend of Rs 10 per share , which was paid back in November 2024.