India to Become $10 Trillion Economy Within a Decade, GCC Sector Poised to Contribute $0.5 Trillion: Goldman Sachs Executive

India is projected to become a $10 trillion economy over the next decade, with its rapidly expanding Global Capability Centers (GCC) sector alone expected to add $0.5 trillion in gross value added to the country’s GDP, according to Gunjan Samdani, Co-Chairman of Goldman Sachs in India.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) GCC Summit on Monday, Samdani said India was strategically positioned to benefit from multiple global megatrends—from trade realignment to technological disruption—making it one of the world’s most attractive growth markets.

“65 per cent of global growth between now and 2035 will come from emerging markets, and India is a bright spot,” he noted. “We will be the fastest-growing economy in the world and will become a $10 trillion economy in the next decade.”

Samdani highlighted several drivers of India’s growth story, including its favorable demographics with a large young workforce, leadership in STEM education, and growing expertise in artificial intelligence, which is supported by the government's ambitious AI Mission. He described these advantages as key differentiators in the race to build a modern, digital economy.

Artificial intelligence, he stressed, is expected to be the single most transformative technology in the coming years. “AI represents the most compelling disruption opportunity in today’s evolving global economic landscape,” he said, citing projections that global technology spending will surpass $4.92 trillion by 2025.

The Goldman Sachs executive pointed out that India’s GCC sector—once known primarily for back-office cost savings—has evolved into a sophisticated network of innovation hubs driving automation, AI, and digital transformation for multinational corporations. According to industry estimates, GCCs in India could generate $0.5 trillion in gross value added and employ between 20 and 25 million people over the next decade.

“These centers are no longer just supporting global businesses but actively shaping the strategic direction for multinational corporations,” Samdani said, underscoring the sector’s shift toward higher-value services and technological leadership.

He also noted that this growth opportunity comes at a time when global markets are navigating major challenges, including trade rebalancing, supply chain diversification, and geopolitical tensions. India’s ability to capitalize on these shifts, he argued, will depend on its continued investment in education, digital infrastructure, and supportive policy frameworks.

“India remains strategically positioned to capitalise on multiple global trends simultaneously,” Samdani emphasized. “This generational opportunity is India’s to seize.”

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s GCC Summit, where Samdani made these remarks, brought together industry leaders to discuss how India can strengthen its position as a global hub for advanced business services, digital innovation, and high-value employment in the coming decade.