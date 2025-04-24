HUL Q4 Results 2025: Final Dividend of Rs 24 Declared By FMCG Major

Hindustan Unilever Limited, a prominent FMCG player, has reported its Q4 results for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, accompanied by a significant dividend announcement.



The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24 per Equity Share of Re. 1 each for the financial year FY25.



HUL Dividend FY25



‘recommended a final dividend of Rs. 24 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 on Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each……,’ as mentioned in the exchange filing.



HUL Dividend History

This dividend announced is followed by earlier payouts of an interim dividend of Rs. 19 per share and a special dividend of Rs. 10 per share on November 21, 2024. This brings the total dividend for the fiscal year to Rs. 53 per share, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns amidst robust financial performance."







HUL Q4 Results FY25

HUL reported a 3.6% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reaching Rs 2,493 crore compared to Rs 2,406 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income for the quarter was Rs 15,513 crore, slightly up from Rs 15,077 crore last year, with revenue from operations rising over 2% to Rs 15,214 crore.



EBITDA for Q4 FY25 increased to Rs 3,466 crore from Rs 3,435 crore, though the EBITDA margin decreased to 22.8% due to higher input costs and increased marketing expenses. Total expenses rose to Rs 12,136 crore from Rs 11,813 crore, while profit before tax stood at Rs 3,354 crore compared to Rs 3,247 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the full financial year FY25, HUL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 10,644 crore, up 5% from Rs 10,114 crore in FY24, with total income reaching Rs 62,646 crore compared to Rs 61,442 crore. Turnover was Rs 60,680 crore, up from Rs 59,579 crore, driven by 2% Underlying Sales Growth (USG) and 2% volume growth.