HUL Q4 Results 2025 Out: FMCG Major Net Profit Falls By 3.6%; Rs 24 Dividend Announced - Check Earnings Details

Hindustan Unilever Limited has announced the quarterly results for the year ended on March 31, 2025. | Image: HUL

HUL Q4 Results 2025: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, reported a net profit of Rs 2,464 crore for the recent quarter, down from Rs 2,558 crore in the same period last year, marking a decline of Rs 94 crore or approximately 3.67% year-on-year.

On a sequential basis, the drop was steeper, with net profit declining by 17.4%.

Hindustan Unilever Limited Q4 Earnings Highlights

The company’s consolidated total income for the quarter ended March 2025 stood at Rs 15,979 crore, showing a 3.5% YoY growth from Rs 15,441 crore. However, sequentially, revenue remained largely flat, indicating subdued quarter-on-quarter performance.

Operating profit (EBITDA) for the quarter rose slightly to Rs 3,466 crore from Rs 3,435 crore in the previous year. However, the EBITDA margin declined by 30 basis points to 23.1%, reflecting cost pressures or shifts in the product mix.

Across its key business segments, HUL saw a mixed performance. The Home Care segment posted revenue of Rs 5,818 crore, up from Rs 5,715 crore in Q4FY24. The Beauty & Wellbeing division grew to Rs 3,113 crore from Rs 2,987 crore, while the Personal Care segment saw a modest increase to Rs 2,124 crore from Rs 2,063 crore.

In contrast, the Foods business experienced a slight dip in revenue, earning Rs 3,886 crore compared to Rs 3,911 crore in the year-ago period. The "Others" segment, which includes exports and consignment sales, saw a notable increase, rising to Rs 263 crore from Rs 181 crore last year.

Hindustan Unilever Limited Dividend 2025

The Company had announced a dividend of Rs 24 for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 on Equity Shares of Rs 1 each. Along with the interim dividend of Rs 19 and a special dividend of Rs 10 paid earlier, the total dividend payout for the year amounts to Rs 53 per share, totalling Rs 12,453 crore.

CEO’s Statement

Commenting on the results, Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL, said, "In FY'25, our turnover surpassed Rs 60,000 crore, with an Underlying Sales Growth of 2% and an EPS growth of 5%. While absolute volume tonnage grew in mid-single digits, it was partially offset by a negative mix. We delivered a competitive performance, further strengthening our market leadership during the year."

He also highlighted the company’s strategic initiatives, "This year marked a step up in our portfolio transformation with increased innovation in high-growth spaces, amplified investments in channels of the future, acquisition of Minimalist, divestment of Pureit, and the decision to demerge the Ice Cream business. Looking ahead, we anticipate demand conditions to gradually improve over the next fiscal year."