HUL Shares Fall Over 3% Post Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 21%, Final Dividend Of ₹22 Declared

HUL Share Price: The Mumbai-headquartered Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s (HUL's) share price declined over 3% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 2,223.20 apiece after the FMCG major posted its Q4 results.

HUL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,994 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26), surging 21% year-on-year (YoY) as against Rs 2,475 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) inclusive of proceeds from the divestment of stake in Nutritionalab Pvt. Ltd., stood at Rs 3,002 crore, posting a YoY growth of 20%.

During the fiscal year 2026, profit surged by 41.12% YoY to Rs 15,059 crore, meanwhile, the revenue from the sale of products rose by 5.25% YoY to Rs 63,636 crore.

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The FMCG major's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY26. After this, the total dividend for the financial year stood at Rs 41 per share.

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Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said, “Financial year 2026 witnessed an improved demand environment driven by supportive macroeconomic policies. During the year, we took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening our portfolio, scaling investments to create desire at scale, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution."

“These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year, with 8% revenue growth and 7% underlying sales growth in the March quarter, translating into 5% underlying sales growth for the financial year,” said Nair.

Meanwhile, HUL posted 7% underlying sales growth (USG), led by 6% underlying volume growth, marking the company's highest growth in 12 quarters.