HUL Stock Soars! New CEO Priya Nair Sparks Bullish Frenzy—Is This the Next Big Breakout?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) shares surged nearly 5% during Friday’s trading session after the company announced the elevation of Priya Nair as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) soared 5% following the leadership announcement, with the stock hitting an intra-day high of Rs 2,529.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Rs 2,529.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company's stock was currently trading at 2,519.80 on the NSE (at around 1:57 pm).

The surge in share price placed the FMCG major among the day’s top gainers on benchmark indices. The stock has underperformed its peers in recent quarters, weighed down by subdued rural demand and moderate volume growth.

The rally reflects strong investor confidence in Nair’s leadership credentials and her deep familiarity with the business.

Who is Priya Nair?

Priya Nair, who has spent more than two decades at HUL, will be the first woman to head the 92-year-old FMCG major. She succeeds Rohit Jawa, who led the company through a challenging phase but struggled to deliver volume-led growth. Nair’s appointment marks a key moment in HUL’s leadership history and signals a fresh strategic shift focused on core category revitalisation, innovation, and sharper execution, according to the company.

Her Past contribution

Nair is credited with leading multiple turnaround stories within the company, including the repositioning of Dove and Surf Excel, while also expanding HUL’s digital and direct-to-consumer footprint, the company claimed. During her tenure from 2014 to 2020, several of HUL’s key brands saw good growth despite rising input costs and competition.

Analysts remain optimistic