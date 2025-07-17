Hurun India U30 List 2025: Mumbai Leads Under 30 Boom—Zepto’s Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra & Anant Ambani At Forefront

Two of Mumbai’s youngest and most successful entrepreneurs are Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, both 22 years old. | Image: Instagram/Twitter

Hurun India U30 List 2025: Mumbai has become the top city for young entrepreneurs in India, according to the Avendus Wealth–Hurun India U30 List 2025. Out of 79 honourees on the list, 15 are from Mumbai. This is the highest among all cities in the country.

Bengaluru comes next with 7, followed by Delhi and Jaipur with 4 each. Other cities like Kolkata, Gurugram, Noida, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Thane have 3 each. This shows that Mumbai continues to lead as India’s financial and innovation capital, especially for the under-30 generation.

Zepto Founders Top The List

Two of Mumbai’s youngest and most successful entrepreneurs are Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, both 22 years old. They are the co-founders of Zepto, one of India’s fastest-growing quick commerce companies. Zepto became popular for delivering groceries in just 10 minutes. It has raised 1.95 billion US dollars, the highest among all U30-led startups.

The company is backed by investors like Nexus Venture Partners and Y Combinator. Zepto also has a workforce of around 3,000 people, making it one of the largest employers on the list.

Other Young Entrepreneurs

Mumbai is also home to several other young entrepreneurs who are making a big impact. Anant Ambani, aged 29, is a director at Jio Platforms, where he plays a key role in expanding the company’s tech and digital services.

Ananyashree Birla, aged 30, is the founder of Svatantra Microfin, a large microfinance company. It employs over 23,000 people, making it the biggest U30-led employer in India. Svatantra has raised 233 million US dollars in equity and 15 million in debt funding.

Another young entrepreneur from Mumbai is Devanshi Kejriwal, 28, who co-founded Skillmatics. Her company designs eco-friendly and screen-free learning products for children, which are now available in more than 20,000 stores around the world.

Romita Mazumdar, 30, is the founder of Foxtale, a skincare brand focused on Indian consumers. Her company has raised 67 million US dollars and reached Series C funding.

Subin Mitra, 27, co-founded Groyyo, a B2B manufacturing platform. His company supports small manufacturers across Asia and has raised 17 million US dollars in debt.

Suvir Bector, 30, leads Mrs. Bector’s Food Specialities, which employs over 6,800 people and is known for its popular bakery products like Cremica and English Oven.

66 Out Of 79 Entrepreneurs Are 1st Gen

Mumbai also has many other U30 entrepreneurs, such as Pallav Bihani of Boldfit, Aditya Ruia and Akshay Varma of Beco, and Aalesh Avlani of Credit Wise Capital. They are building companies in fitness, eco-friendly consumer goods, and financial services.