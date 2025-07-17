Hurun India U30 List 2025: Who Are Six Women Featured In The Latest List? Check Their Profiles

Hurun India U30 List 2025: Who Are Six Women Featured In The Latest List? | Image: Instagram

The Hurun India Under 30 List identified a total of 79 exceptional young leaders including six women entrepreneurs such as Devika Gholap, Ananyashree Birla and more.

According to Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO of Avendus Wealth Management, one of the most striking shifts in recent years "is the changing face of entrepreneurship in India. Today’s founders are starting earlier, scaling faster and bringing a global perspective to everything they do."

Who Are The Six Women Featured In The List?

The following women are the six women who have been featured in Hurun India's Under 30 List:

Devika Gholap: Devika Gholap (28) is the youngest woman in this year’s under-30 cohort and is driving innovation in digital pathology via OptraScan. She is an accomplished professional with more than 5 years of experience in the medical devices field.

At present, she is serving as the Director of Corporate Development at OptraScan and plays a pivotal role in strategic growth initiatives.

Before joining OptraScan she has honed her financial acumen as a Venture Capital Investment Associate at Casdin Capital. She has also worked as a Healthcare Investment Analyst at Catalyst Health Ventures.

Prior to this she was a Senior Product Manager at Beacon Dickinson and before that she was a Product Analyst at Medtronic.

Devanshi Kejriwal: One of the youngest on this list, Devanshi Kejriwal, the 28-year-old is the Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Skillmatics, an innovative startup which is revolutionising early learning in India.

Skillmatics was founded in Mumbai and it creates eco-friendly, screen-free educational games and learning resources which reshape how children learn. Starting from spelling games to creative puzzles, their range of products is designed to spark curiosity and critical thinking in kids - no screens required.

From its outset Skillmatics had a digital-first strategy, allowing the brand to scale rapidly across global markets. By leveraging e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, the company gained deep insights into consumer preferences, enabling swift innovation.

Radhika Ambani: Radhika Ambani, wife of Anant Ambani is an Indian businesswoman and philanthropist and she is known for her work in various philanthropic activities.

Radhika is also the daughter of Viren Merchant, who is the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

She is also an accomplished dancer and has practised Indian classical dancing and trained in Bharatanatyam for eight years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar from Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts.

Ananyashree Birla: With 13 years in business, Ananyashree Birla (30), brings the longest entrepreneurial track record to the under-30 List. Ananya Birla, the eldest child of Kumar Mangalam Birla is the director of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

She is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur.

She also marks the entry of the fifth generation of her family into the $60 billion business empire.

At the age of 11, she learnt to play the santoor and eventually released her debut single in 2016 and has collaborated with popular artists including Mood Melodies, Sean Kingston, and Afrojack.

She is also the first Indian artist of English language to go platinum in India.

In 2020, she became the first Indian to sign with Maverick Management in Los Angeles and till date, Ananya's songs have reached over 350 million streams.

the age of 17, Ananya undertook her first entrepreneurial venture with Svatantra Microfin, a firm which provides microfinance to rural women entrepreneurs. It is the first microfin firm to get an NBFC-microfinance institution licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

She also founded the Ananya Birla Foundation, and co-founded a mental health foundation 'Mpower' with her mother Neerja Birla.

Vrushali Prasade: The Co-Founder and CTO of Pixis, Vrushali Prasade uses her AI-powered platform to automate marketing decisions, helping brands make data-driven creative choices.

Pixis, is an AI-powered platform for brands to monitor and orchestrate their marketing campaigns.

Prasade is a graduate from BITS Pilani.

Romita Mazumdar: Romita Mazumdar is a former investment banker and venture capitalist and she has founded the direct-to-customer skincare brand Foxtale in 2021 after struggling with India's lack of affordable quality skincare products.

Foxtale's products are priced at a price point that Mazumdar claims ensures return buyers. In 2022, Foxtale raised a $4 million pre-Series A round led by Matrix Partners India and Kae Capital.