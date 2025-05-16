Hyundai India Q4 Net Profit Drops 4% YoY; Announces Rs 21 Dividend Per Share

Hyundai Motor India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,614 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, reflecting a year-on-year decline of nearly 4% from Rs 1,677 crore posted during the same period last year.

Despite the dip in profit, the company’s revenue from operations saw a modest increase, rising 1.5% year-on-year to Rs 17,940 crore in the March quarter.

Accompanying the financial results, Hyundai also declared a final dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for FY25.

In terms of volumes, the South Korean carmaker said it continued to navigate macroeconomic and global headwinds, with exports totaling 1.63 lakh units and domestic sales reaching 5.99 lakh units for the financial year.

The company highlighted the continued dominance of its flagship SUV, stating, “CRETA marked another year of undisputed leadership with over 30% market share in the midsize SUV category.” Hyundai also noted a record contribution from SUVs in its overall domestic sales, which stood at 68.5%, driven by strong momentum in both urban and rural markets.

Following the earnings announcement, Hyundai India’s shares rose nearly 2%, trading at Rs 1,870.50 apiece in afternoon trade.