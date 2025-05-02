Hyundai Creta Leads India's Car Sales for Second Straight Month in April 2025

Prices for the Hyundai Creta range from approximately Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. | Image: Hyundai Motor India

The Hyundai Creta has retained its position as India’s best-selling car in April 2025, marking its second consecutive month at the top. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) reported sales of 17,016 units for the SUV in April, reflecting a 10.2% year-on-year increase from April 2024.

The Creta also led the SUV segment in the country for the January–April 2025 period, with cumulative sales of 69,914 units. This performance highlights the continued strong demand for Hyundai’s SUV lineup in the Indian market.

The Creta’s success has contributed to a high share of Hyundai’s overall sales, with SUVs accounting for 70.9% of the company’s domestic sales in April 2025. Other models such as the Venue, Exter, and Alcazar also played a role in Hyundai’s strong SUV performance.

Hyundai’s Whole-Time Director and COO, Tarun Garg, commented on the model’s continued success, stating, “The Creta remains the best-selling car for two months in a row and the top-selling SUV for the first four months of 2025.”

According to him, the introduction of an electric powertrain for the Creta has strengthened its position in the market, catering to consumers seeking electric mobility in the SUV segment.

Since its launch over a decade ago, the Creta has sold more than 1.2 million units in India. The SUV is available in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment, competing with models such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The Hyundai Creta offers multiple engine options, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It is available with various transmission options, including manual, IVT (CVT), and a 7-speed DCT.