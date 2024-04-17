Advertisement

Hyundai CSR and India plans: Automaker Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is aiming to surpass its last year's domestic sales of 6.14 lakh units by the end of FY25. A Hyundai India spokesperson told Republic Business that the car manufacturing unit acquired last year by Hyundai from General Motors (GM) in Maharashtra’s Talegaon would be made functional during the calendar year 2025.

The spokesperson did not comment on the exact number of production enhancements expected from the soon-to-be-operational Talegaon plant but added that work was in full progress at the facility, which includes setting up state-of-the-art machinery there.

“Hyundai continues its focus on investing in India. There has been a substantial increase in our volumes and network in India’s fast-growing automobile market,” said the spokesperson.

Betting big on India

Notably, Hyundai in India registered domestic sales of over 6.14 lakh units in FY 2023-24 and saw exports of over 1.63 lakh units during this period, said the spokesperson. Hyundai’s production since its inception in India has touched 777876. The automaker had touched the 10 million production milestone two years back.

Commenting on Hyundai’s outlook for FY25, the Hyundai spokesperson said even as the ongoing year will see general elections in India, hinting at the cautious approach most manufacturers, especially automakers are expected to adopt while setting production and sales targets.

Also elaborating on the way Hyundai is gradually expanding beyond Tamil Nadu, where it has two manufacturing facilities, Anand said besides the Research and Development (R&D) centre at Hyderabad, Hyundai being ready to start production from the Talegaon plant will boost production.

“We have been in constant touch with the Government of Maharashtra which has been quite supportive. Stepping into the auto hub of Maharashtra is encouraging for us and helps us explore an altogether new manufacturing geography,” added the spokesperson.

As per the spokesperson, Hyundai was focussing on keeping its focus in India in line with the ‘Make in India’ objective of the central government.

HMIL, through its holistic art programs including Art for Hope & Artisan Fests, has consistently provided a common platform for artists across the diverse tapestry of India to showcase regional art forms. HMIF announced its art projects have touched the lives of over 25,000 artists and art collectives across 27 states across the country, through investments in excess of Rs 5.8 crore. HMIF’s flagship Art for Hope project, has also awarded collective grants of Rs 1.05 crore to 100 plus beneficiaries, said Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.